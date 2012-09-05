* Base price of deal set at $148 mln
* CCE is largest Brazilian consumer electronics maker
* Purchase doubles Lenovo share of Brazil PC market
By Asher Levine and Anne Marie Roantree
SAO PAULO/HONG KONG, Sept 5 China's Lenovo Group
Ltd agreed on Wednesday to buy Brazilian consumer
electronics maker CCE, as the world's No. 2 PC maker by sales
looks toward Brazil's promising consumer market to boost profit
growth, which has been slowing.
The deal, announced in a securities filing and valued at a
base price of 300 million reais ($148 million), will help Lenovo
nearly double its share of the PC market in the world's
sixth-largest economy.
Lenovo's purchase of CCE, Brazil's largest domestic
manufacturer of consumer electronics, will allow the Chinese
company to add mobile phones and televisions to its product line
in Brazil, expanding beyond the corporate sector.
"CCE is an excellent fit with its four-screen product
portfolio and a valuable manufacturing base in Brazil," Yuanqing
Yang, chairman and CEO of Lenovo Group, said in a statement.
The deal highlights the growing, yet uneven trade ties
between Brazil and China, two large emerging economies. While
Brazil benefited from China's voracious demand for raw materials
such as iron ore and soybeans over the past decade, Brazilian
imports of Chinese manufactured products have hurt Brazilian
industry.
China is still Lenovo's main sales driver, contributing
around 42 percent of its total revenue, though the outlook has
been overshadowed by slowing growth that has sapped demand. In
response, Lenovo has been aggressive about expanding into other
regions, primarily through overseas acquisitions.
"In recent years, we have established a No. 1 position in
emerging markets, and we hope to do the same in Brazil," Lenovo
said in a statement, adding that CCE's management team would be
maintained. "We are attacking hard in the large, fast growing
BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) markets."
According to Morgan Stanley, Lenovo is close to breaking
even in emerging markets, but Brazil is where the majority of
its losses are incurred, largely due to high import taxes and
weak distribution.
CCE, controlled by privately held Digibras, runs seven
factories in Brazil and posted 1.6 billion reais ($784 million)
in revenue in 2011. The company said it produced 774,000 PCs
last year and expects to assemble 887,000 in 2012.
Shares of Lenovo closed down more than 7 percent in Hong
Kong ahead of the news on Wednesday after NEC Corp sold its
entire stake in the company in a deal worth 18 billion yen
($229.62 million).