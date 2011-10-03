(Adds detail, Cetelem comment)

PARIS Oct 3 New French car sales fell 1.4 percent in September, car makers' association CCFA said on Monday, as the market held up against the unfavourable economic situation even compared with September last year, when a scrappage scheme was boosting sales.

For the first nine months of the year, registrations were still in positive territory, up 0.2 percent.

"The market is slowly going down, but it is resilient, especially at the level of individual buyer demand," a CCFA spokesman said.

"We now think for the full year that there will be a better figure than the 8 to 10 percent fall we had been expecting until now," he added.

The darkening economic clouds on the horizon will however add uncertainty to the mix, with last year's high comparison base -- a scrapping scheme was still affecting sales figures until March this year -- also setting a high bar.

"The next few months will be more difficult, whether it's end-2011 or the beginning of 2012, especially because of the unfavourable comparison base," Flavien Neuvy, head of credit provider Cetelem's autos research unit. "But the market is resisting very well."

Shares of French auto maker Renault were down 3.5 percent, while rival Peugeot Citroen PSA was down 3.1 percent, by 0853 GMT, against a European auto industry index down 4.1 percent.