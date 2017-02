ATHENS Feb 15 Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH), the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks, posted a 27 percent drop in 2011 net profit, hurt by austerity in debt-laden Greece and Italy and higher commodity costs.

The Athens-based company, with operations in 27 countires in Europe and in Nigeria, said on Wednesday comparable net profit came in at 330 million euros ($433.32 million), broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

The bottler said it planned to invest 1.45 billion euros in 2012-2014 and expected free cash flow of the same amount in the period. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)