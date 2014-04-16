MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate, merger speculation dominate Dubai
DUBAI, March 14 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate on Tuesday in the absence of fresh news, although merger speculation may continue to dominate Dubai.
April 16 Beijing CCID Media Investments Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Liu Wenjie resigns for personal reasons, CFO and vice general manager also resign
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dav58v; link.reuters.com/fav58v; link.reuters.com/jav58v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, March 14 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate on Tuesday in the absence of fresh news, although merger speculation may continue to dominate Dubai.
March 14 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd :
* Says New Zealand's fertiliser company, Ravensdown, chooses Ramco Aviation