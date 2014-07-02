U.S. judge rejects Google email scanning settlement
March 16 A federal judge has rejected Google's proposed class-action settlement with non-Gmail users who said it illegally scanned their emails to Gmail users to create targeted advertising.
July 2 Beijing CCID Media Investments Co Ltd
* Says share private placement plan gets rejected by Hunan provincial government
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mjEQub
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ROME, March 16 Ten people were injured in an eruption on Mount Etna on Thursday when magma flowing into snow caused a violent explosion that sent stones and rocks flying into the air, emergency services said.
WASHINGTON, March 15 The United States on Wednesday charged two Russian intelligence agents and two hackers with masterminding the 2014 theft of 500 million Yahoo accounts, the first time the U.S. government has criminally charged Russian spies for cyber offences.