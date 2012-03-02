HONG KONG, March 2 Chinese property
developer CC Land said in an exchange filing on Friday
that it had proposed spinning off its packaging business,
Qualipak International, in Hong Kong.
The company said on Friday that it had filed with the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange for the spinoff, which would lead to
Qualipak being listed separately. Qualipak, which CC Land
incorporated last October, is currently wholly owned by CC Land
but would cease to a subsidiary if the move goes ahead.
CC Land, which focuses on building property in western
China, said the spinoff would allow it to concentrate on its
core business and provide investors better transparency into
Qualipak's operations.
The plan needs approval from the exchange and CC Land's
board and the structure and timetable have yet to be finalised,
CC Land said.
Shares of CC Land rose 2.1 percent in the morning session on
Friday prior to the announcement, outperforming a 1.3 percent
rise in the Hang Seng property and construction index.
Mainland developer shares were boosted by a report from
Financial News, a paper run by the People's Bank of China,
stating that China's big four state-backed banks would lend more
to qualified property developers.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)