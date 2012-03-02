HONG KONG, March 2 Chinese property developer CC Land said in an exchange filing on Friday that it had proposed spinning off its packaging business, Qualipak International, in Hong Kong.

The company said on Friday that it had filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the spinoff, which would lead to Qualipak being listed separately. Qualipak, which CC Land incorporated last October, is currently wholly owned by CC Land but would cease to a subsidiary if the move goes ahead.

CC Land, which focuses on building property in western China, said the spinoff would allow it to concentrate on its core business and provide investors better transparency into Qualipak's operations.

The plan needs approval from the exchange and CC Land's board and the structure and timetable have yet to be finalised, CC Land said.

Shares of CC Land rose 2.1 percent in the morning session on Friday prior to the announcement, outperforming a 1.3 percent rise in the Hang Seng property and construction index.

Mainland developer shares were boosted by a report from Financial News, a paper run by the People's Bank of China, stating that China's big four state-backed banks would lend more to qualified property developers. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)