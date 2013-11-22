Nov 22 CCL Industries Inc :
* Announces the closure of its aerosol container plant in
Penetanguishene,
Ontario
* To permanently close Canadian aerosol manufacturing operation
commencing in
first half of 2014 and completing no later than mid-2015
* Says will record pre-tax one-time restructuring charge of $11
million during
the fourth quarter of 2013 to provide for the closure costs
* Expect to expense approximately $4 million from mid-2014
through the first
half of 2015 in other one-time transition costs
* Will try to help the 170 employees at the site develop
personal transition
plans
* Targeting an increase of $10 million to current annualized
EBITDA run rate of
about $30 million when consolidation is completed in mid-2015
