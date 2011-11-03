(Follows alerts)
Nov 3 Label and specialty package maker CCL
Industries Inc's (CCLb.TO) (CCLa.TO) quarterly profit rose 8
percent, helped by growth in its packaging segment.
For the third-quarter, net earnings was C$17 million, or 52
Canadian cents a share, compared with C$15.8 million, or 47
Canadian cents a share, last year.
Sales rose 5 percent to C$316.6 million.
The company said operating income from its tube division
rose 14 percent to C$2.5 million, while its container division
operating income rose to C$1.6 million from a loss of C$800,000
a year ago.
CCL Industries' Class B shares closed at C$30.28 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. the company's class A
shares closed at C$30.89 on the exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)