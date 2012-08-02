US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
* Q2 EPS C$0.76 vs C$0.66 year ago
* Revenue rises 6 pct
Aug 2Specialty packages maker CCL Industries Inc's quarterly profit rose 19 percent on higher demand for its label, tube and container products in North America.
Net income rose to C$25.9 million, or 76 Canadian cents per Class B share, from C$21.8 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to C$337.1 million.
CCL's label business, which contributed 80 percent of the total revenue, posted a 5 percent higher revenue at C$267,247.
The company, which also makes aluminum containers and plastic tubes, said double-digit growth in North America was offset by lower gains in Europe.
Revenue from the container business was up 13 percent while that of the tube business rose 6 percent.
Shares of the Toronto-based company, which has a market value of C$1.21 billion, were down 1 Canadian cent at C$35.49 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
