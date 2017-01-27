SAO PAULO Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's
largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion
reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering,
becoming the latest local company to return to the equity
markets for fresh capital.
The plan involves the sale of as many as 221.23 million
common shares in a so-called restricted-efforts offering, CCR
said in a Friday securities filing.
The offer could be increased by 15 percent in the event of
robust investor demand, it said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Alonso Soto
and Jason Neely)