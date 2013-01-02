Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
CAPE TOWN Jan 2 South Africa reached 119 for two in their first innings at tea on the opening day of the first test after dismissing New Zealand for 45 on Wednesday.
Scores
New Zealand 45 all out (K. Williamson 13; V. Philander 5-7, M. Morkel 3-14)
South Africa 119 for two (H. Amla 66; A. Petersen 45 not out) (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.