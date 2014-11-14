Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 14 Call Center Tools SA :
* Q3 revenue of 1.9 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit 185,213 zlotys versus 214,363 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 143,698 zlotys versus 141,981 zlotys a year ago
* Q1-Q3 EBITDA 596,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)