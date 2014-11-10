SANTIAGO Nov 10 Chilean brewer and bottler CCU said on Monday it had entered into an agreement with Colombia's Postobon to operate in Colombia.

Both companies will invest $400 million in equal shares, part of which will be used to build a beer and malt production facility with a 3 million hectoliter per year capacity, according to the terms of the agreement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)