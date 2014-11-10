UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO Nov 10 Chilean brewer and bottler CCU said on Monday it had entered into an agreement with Colombia's Postobon to operate in Colombia.
Both companies will invest $400 million in equal shares, part of which will be used to build a beer and malt production facility with a 3 million hectoliter per year capacity, according to the terms of the agreement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources