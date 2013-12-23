UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO Dec 23 Chile's largest beer brewer Compania Cervecerias Unidas said it was entering the Paraguayan market via the purchase of stakes in a drinks company and a distributor.
The company said on Monday that it will buy just over 50 percent of soft drinks and beer maker Bebidas del Paraguay and just under 50 percent of a related distributor from owner Grupo Cartes, founded by Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes.
It did not give financial details but said the companies it was buying had sales of $45 million in 2013.
Controlled by Dutch brewer Heineken and the wealthy Luksic family, CCU already has operations in Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources