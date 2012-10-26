RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 26 Brazil coal miner CCX
, whose operations are focused on Colombia, has
appointed Jose Gustavo de Souza Costa as chief executive and
head of investor relations, according to the minutes of the
company's board meeting on Friday.
The board of CCX Carvao de Colombia SA, developing a
greenfield coal mine project in Colombia, approved the
nomination following the resignation of Leonardo Moretzsohn de
Andrade, without revealing the circumstances of his departure.
CCX is part of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's
privately controlled, Rio de Janeiro-based EBX group. The group
operates in sectors spanning mining, ports, shipbuilding,
transport and power generation.
The company's shares have lost more than two-thirds of their
value since first listing on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock
exchange in May.
CCX shares traded on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa fell 2.5
percent on Friday to 2.34 reais ($1.16).