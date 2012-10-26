RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 26 Brazil coal miner CCX , whose operations are focused on Colombia, has appointed Jose Gustavo de Souza Costa as chief executive and head of investor relations, according to the minutes of the company's board meeting on Friday.

The board of CCX Carvao de Colombia SA, developing a greenfield coal mine project in Colombia, approved the nomination following the resignation of Leonardo Moretzsohn de Andrade, without revealing the circumstances of his departure.

CCX is part of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's privately controlled, Rio de Janeiro-based EBX group. The group operates in sectors spanning mining, ports, shipbuilding, transport and power generation.

The company's shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value since first listing on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock exchange in May.

CCX shares traded on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa fell 2.5 percent on Friday to 2.34 reais ($1.16).