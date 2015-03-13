RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 Coal miner CCX Carvao
da Colombia SA has received a $170 million
acquisition offer from Blackstone Advisory Partners, financial
advisers to a group of sovereign funds and large investors, it
said in a securities filing on Thursday.
The proposal includes the net debt of the Rio de
Janeiro-based company that is developing the open pit mining
projects Cañaverales and Papayal and an underground mining
project in Colombia's La Guajira department.
CCX said it still has "pending conditions" relating to the
negotiation of the sale of three coal mines in Colombia to
Yildirim Holding AS, but said the new offer is "more immediate
and economically more interesting."
CCX's board of directors will meet in the next few days to
discuss the terms of the acquisition offer, the filing said.
CCX was created in 2012 as result of the spin-off from MPX
Energia S.A., the energy company of former Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista, following MPX's alliance with the Germany's E.ON.
Batista still chairs the CCX board.
Blackstone, a unit of Blackstone Group LP, could not
be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Diane Craft)