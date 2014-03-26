HONG KONG, March 26 British bank Barclays PLC
and China Development Bank Corporation (CDB)
have signed a new agreement that expands an existing strategic
tie-up to Africa, the firms said on Wednesday.
The new memorandum of understanding replaces previous
agreements between the two that had been in place since 2007. It
will see Barclays provide state-owned CDB with corporate and
investment banking capabilities and access to its retail and
business banking platform in 14 African countries, Timothy
Cuffe, a Barclays spokesman said.
The two firms' existing cooperation has been focused mainly
on staff training, and banking opportunities within China.
CDB is seeking to turn itself into a commercial lender,
rather than a government-focused bank, and has signalled its
ambitions to grow internationally.
That strategy includes helping Chinese companies to invest
in Africa, a supplier of oil and raw materials like copper and
uranium to China, the world's second-largest economy.
In 2011 CDB also signed strategic agreements with global
private equity funds KKR, Permira and TPG Capital
.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)