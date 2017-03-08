(Adds background on CDB)

SAN DIEGO, March 7 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance is poised to announce an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets and is looking at placing further potential aircraft orders as it pursues international growth, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Such a deal would be worth $3.3 billion at list prices, but manufacturers typically charge about half price for actual market transactions.

Dublin-based CDB Aviation, an arm of China Development Bank Corp, and Boeing Co both declined to comment on the order, which is believed to be on the planemaker's books already as an undisclosed customer.

The deal would be the first business announcement since the company appointed leasing veteran Peter Chang as its chief executive in December, with a remit to expand the bank's leasing arm into a global platform with an international presence.

The expected announcement reflects efforts under Chang to tidy up the group's portfolio of 204 aircraft and outstanding orders for 97 Airbus and Boeing jets as it prepares for growth.

CDB says it is the world's 11th largest aircraft lessor by fleet size.

The rapid expansion of aircraft leasing activities in China as investors seek higher returns is a talking point at Istat Americas, a finance conference held in California this week.