BEIJING May 9 China Development Bank Corp (CDB)
, a policy bank that lends at Beijing's behest, has
agreed to expand financing to a range of infrastructure,
industry and social projects with Chongqing Municipal
Government, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.
CDB head Chen Yuan told a meeting between the bank and top
city officials that the agreement reflected confidence in
Beijing's policy to develop western regions and the bank's trust
in the city government, the Chongqing Daily reported.
The newspaper said the move would deepen cooperation between
CDB and the local government in sectors including affordable
housing, agriculture, education, energy, infrastructure,
logistics, petrochemicals, steel and support for small and
medium-sized enterprises.
The agreement comes two months after Beijing sacked
ambitious former city chief Bo Xilai and suspended him from the
politburo, dashing any hopes he had of becoming one of the
country's most senior officials at a once-a-decade leadership
transition due later this year.
Bo was toppled after his wife emerged as the main suspect in
the poisoning of a close family friend, British expatriate
businessman Neil Heywood.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Chris
Lewis)