HONG KONG, Sept 17 (IFR) - China Development Bank , rated Aa3/AA-/A+, has mandated Bank of China International, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered for an offering of US dollar bonds.

The issuer is also exploring the possibility of adding more tranches in renminbi, euros and sterling.

A roadshow for the proposed Reg S notes may begin as early as the first week of October.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)