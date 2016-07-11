HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 1:15 PM EST/1815 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
HONG KONG, July 11 Shares in China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd, a unit of state financial institution China Development Bank, opened flat in their Hong Kong debut on Monday.
The stock was trading at HK$1.98 in early trade on Monday on the Hong Kong exchange, little changed from its initial public offering price of HK$2 per share.
Last month, CDB Leasing raised nearly $800 million, after pricing its IPO of 3.1 billion shares near the bottom of its indicative range of HK$1.90 to HK$2.45. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
* Hudson Bay Capital Management L.P. reports 7.54 percent passive stake in Jensyn Acquisition Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kGVCFP) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Day traders love making bets on tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump, but some of the most prominent quantitative strategists from hedge funds and banks are not quite ready to make big, bold trades on his social media musings.