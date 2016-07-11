HONG KONG, July 11 Shares in China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd, a unit of state financial institution China Development Bank, opened flat in their Hong Kong debut on Monday.

The stock was trading at HK$1.98 in early trade on Monday on the Hong Kong exchange, little changed from its initial public offering price of HK$2 per share.

Last month, CDB Leasing raised nearly $800 million, after pricing its IPO of 3.1 billion shares near the bottom of its indicative range of HK$1.90 to HK$2.45. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)