Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
SHANGHAI Nov 28 China Development Bank Corp (CDB) will set up an overseas investment platform in early December and will sign partnership with TPG Capital LP and KKR & Co LP, the official China Daily reported over the weekend, citing CDB's private equity unit.
CDB is transforming from a policy lender into a commercial bank and has been making private equity investments in Sino-foreign funds partly to aid Chinese companies expand overseas. (Reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Chris Lewis)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.