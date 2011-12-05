PARIS Dec 5 French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations plans to buy 300 million euros ($403 million) in preference shares in troubled French insurer Groupama's GAN Eurocourtage insurance broker, according to reports on Monday.

CDC said on Sunday it was in talks to acquire a stake in real estate company Silic, held by Groupama.

French financial daily Les Echos said the sale of GAN preference shares would take place alongside the Silic deal as part of an effort to boost Groupama's solvency ratios by the end of the month, as demanded by banking and insurance regulator ACP.

CDC declined to comment on the report in Les Echos and a similar one in Le Figaro.

Groupama is hoping to raise about 1.8 billion euros from the sale of a 44 percent stake in Silic and the sale of GAN, a source familiar with the company's thinking told Reuters last week.

The company, hampered by bigger-than-average investments in equities and distressed euro zone government bonds, is the first big European insurer to suffer capital adequacy problems as a result of the sovereign debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7446 euro) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)