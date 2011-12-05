PARIS Dec 5 French state bank Caisse des
Depots et Consignations plans to buy 300 million euros ($403
million) in preference shares in troubled French insurer
Groupama's GAN Eurocourtage insurance broker,
according to reports on Monday.
CDC said on Sunday it was in talks to acquire a stake in
real estate company Silic, held by Groupama.
French financial daily Les Echos said the sale of GAN
preference shares would take place alongside the Silic deal as
part of an effort to boost Groupama's solvency ratios by the end
of the month, as demanded by banking and insurance regulator
ACP.
CDC declined to comment on the report in Les Echos and a
similar one in Le Figaro.
Groupama is hoping to raise about 1.8 billion euros from the
sale of a 44 percent stake in Silic and the sale of GAN, a
source familiar with the company's thinking told Reuters last
week.
The company, hampered by bigger-than-average investments in
equities and distressed euro zone government bonds, is the first
big European insurer to suffer capital adequacy problems as a
result of the sovereign debt crisis.
($1 = 0.7446 euro)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)