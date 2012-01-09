PARIS Jan 9 French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations is committed to holding "at least" 50 percent of its transport joint venture with Veolia Environnement , which is looking to sell its share, CDC's head told French newspaper Les Echos.

Although CDC has been viewed as a potential buyer for Veolia's entire 50 percent stake, the state bank's chief executive said a new equity partner would have to be found.

"The Caisse des Depots will remain, whatever the outcome, a holder of at least 50 percent of this company's capital," Augustin de Romanet was quoted as saying. "The new partner that we need to find to replace Veolia will be a financial one."

De Romanet ruled out a break-up of the transport venture that might lead to sales of foreign assets to focus on France.

CDC has recently been an active player in an otherwise moribund dealmaking scene, helping craft and contributing heavily to the bailout of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia.

CDC rode to Dexia's rescue in October by agreeing to take over 65 percent of the bank's French municipal lending business to guarantee, alongside Banque Postale, a debt portfolio totalling about 70 billion euros ($89.0 billion).

Asked whether a nationalisation of Dexia was possible, de Romanet said: "Our only remit, in terms of ability and effort, is the rapid finalisation of a new local-government-financing structure with Banque Postale." ($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)