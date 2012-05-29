LONDON May 30 CDC Group, a company investing in frontier markets on behalf of the British government, said its 2.6 billion pound ($4.08 billion) portfolio slumped to only its second annual loss in over a decade.

CDC's portfolio for the 12 months ending December 2011 recorded a 72 million pound paper loss on its investments, a marked reverse from a 269 million pound profit in 2010.

CDC, wholly owned by the UK Government's Department for International Development, is the world's second-oldest development finance institution. It invests in developing countries of south Asia and sub-Saharan Africa by allocating money to private equity funds who operate in those regions.

The company blamed "difficult financial market conditions" in many developing countries for the decline in the value of its investments. The only other time since 2000 that CDC's portfolio recorded an annual loss was during the peak of the global financial crisis in 2008.

Diane Noble, chief executive of CDC, said the company's capital was helping more businesses than ever as the latest figures revealed CDC backed 1,126 private sector businesses in 74 developing countries in 2011.

"By reaching over 1,000 investee companies in 2011, our capital is having a positive impact in some of the hardest places - and all at no cost to the UK taxpayer," Noble said in a statement.

CDC said that despite the annual loss, its portfolio of investments outperformed a custom-built MCSI emerging market benchmark, which reflects the countries where CDC has a presence, by 19 percent in 2011.

Although CDC has historically invested through a fund-of-funds model, over the past year the group has begun to provide debt and direct investment to businesses in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

"Long-term finance is the lifeblood of businesses in developing countries across Africa and South Asia. Without the economic growth that these businesses play a part in generating, long-term development and poverty reduction will be undermined," Noble added. ($1 = 0.6368 British pounds) (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic)