PARIS, March 20 French state-backed bank CDC fund said on Thursday it would participate in the new offer made by French conglomerate Bouygues for Vivendi's SFR unit and would end up owning around 3 percent of the new combined entity.

A spokesperson for CDC also told Reuters the bank would contribute up to 300 million euros to the new offer.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)