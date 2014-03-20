Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, March 20 French state-backed bank CDC fund said on Thursday it would participate in the new offer made by French conglomerate Bouygues for Vivendi's SFR unit and would end up owning around 3 percent of the new combined entity.
A spokesperson for CDC also told Reuters the bank would contribute up to 300 million euros to the new offer.
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)