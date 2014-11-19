BRIEF-Millennium Global approved acquisition of 49% of Philippine 101 Hotel Inc
* Approved acquisition by the co of 49% of Philippine 101 Hotel, Inc
Nov 19 Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA :
* Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz sells 349,616 shares of company for 1.15 zlotys per share
* Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz decreases her stake to 29.12 pct from 36.97 pct Source text for Eikon:
* Reply to seek clarification on news article entitled “Eastwest bank raises p2.7b” posted in businessworld online on March 22
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment