* Said on Wednesday it signed on Oct. 7 a letter of intent with an US-based company, which did not wish to have its name revealed

* Said aforementioned letter of intent gives company possibility to cooperate in promotion of Polish entities on US market and among US financial institutions

* Said US company pledge to invest in CDE no less than 500,000 zlotys, in the next 30 days, and does not exclude further investments

