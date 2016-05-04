BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures announces brokered private placement
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit
May 4 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp wrote to CDK Global Inc's board that the company's operations remained "vastly under-optimized" and asked the board to optimize its business to improve shareholder value.
CDK Global provides IT and digital marketing products to auto retailers.
Elliott Management and affiliates owned 8.6 percent of CDK Global's stock, the fund said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Arianne Phosphate Inc says MOU agreement with Flsmidth to act as key supplier to Lac À Paul project