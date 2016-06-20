June 20 CDK Global said Robert Tarkoff was elected to its board on Monday, filling a vacant seat as the automotive software maker faces pressure from activist hedge fund Elliott Management.

Tarkoff is chief executive officer of software company Lithium Technologies and a former senior executive of Adobe Systems Inc and EMC Corp. He previously was on the boards of three publicly traded technology companies.

CDK said earlier this month that it would accelerate its $1 billion capital return plan. The company's window for shareholders to nominate directors to its board begins early next month.

New York-based Elliott owns 8.6 percent of the company's shares. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)