By Michael Flaherty
June 20 CDK Global said Robert Tarkoff
was elected to its board on Monday, filling a vacant seat as the
automotive software maker faces pressure from activist hedge
fund Elliott Management.
The move comes ahead of CDK's annual meeting later this year
and just before the shareholder deadline to nominate directors
for the board.
Elliott, with around $28 billion of assets under management,
is among the activist hedge funds that will nominate its own
slate of directors if it is not happy with the progress of a
company in its portfolio. The firm declined to comment on Monday
on whether it would launch a CDK director slate.
Tarkoff is chief executive officer of software company
Lithium Technologies and a former senior executive of Adobe
Systems Inc and EMC Corp. He previously was on
boards of three publicly traded technology companies.
In May 2015, Elliott issued a filing that said the firm
owned 8.1 million shares, or 8.6 percent of the company. Elliott
said CDK should accelerate its $1 billion buyback plan, and
offered other proposals at the time to boost CDK's share price.
A few months later, news reports indicated private equity
firms were interested in CDK, with Reuters saying last September
that Elliott was considering teaming up with a buyer for the $8
billion company.
A buyer never surfaced, but CDK announced both a new CEO and
a capital return plan before year end.
Still, with CDK shares falling, Elliott continued to push
its campaign, saying in May that CDK needed to streamline its
operations or explore a sale.
CDK said on June 8 that the company would accelerate its $1
billion capital return on the same day Elliott posted another
letter saying that other shareholders support its plan to boost
shares.
Tarkoff fills a vacancy on the CDK board, which now consists
of eight directors, who are all independent except CEO Brian
MacDonald, who took over in March.
CDK's one-month window for shareholders to nominate
directors opens on July 8, according to its proxy statement.
