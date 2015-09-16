Sept 16 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp is seeking to team up with a private equity firm to take CDK Global Inc private, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to pressure on the information technology company to sell itself.

CDK, a Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based provider of software to car dealers with an $8.2 billion market capitalization, has been fielding buyout interest with the help of investment bank Morgan Stanley, according to the sources.

Elliott, which had a 4.1 percent stake in CDK as of the end of June according to Thomson Reuters data, is willing to not only roll over its stake but also invest new money in a potential leveraged buyout of the company, some of the people said this week.

Elliott did not provide a comment, while CDK and Morgan Stanley also declined to comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Michael Flaherty in New York)