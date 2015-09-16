UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 16 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp is seeking to team up with a private equity firm to take CDK Global Inc private, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to pressure on the information technology company to sell itself.
CDK, a Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based provider of software to car dealers with an $8.2 billion market capitalization, has been fielding buyout interest with the help of investment bank Morgan Stanley, according to the sources.
Elliott, which had a 4.1 percent stake in CDK as of the end of June according to Thomson Reuters data, is willing to not only roll over its stake but also invest new money in a potential leveraged buyout of the company, some of the people said this week.
Elliott did not provide a comment, while CDK and Morgan Stanley also declined to comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Michael Flaherty in New York)
