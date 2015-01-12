Jan 12 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd,
the country's largest independent oil producer, cut its 2015
capital expenditure and production forecast as global oil prices
continue to slump.
The company now plans to spend C$6.19 billion ($5.22
billion) in 2015, 28 percent lower than its earlier forecast of
C$8.6 billion.
The company said the lower spending plans was primarily
related to reduced drilling activity, echoing North American oil
and gas producers who have scaled back spending plans due to
weak oil prices.
Crude oil prices have more than halved since June due to
oversupply, OPEC's refusal to cut its output ceiling and weak
demand from China and Europe.
Global oil and gas exploration companies are expected to cut
capital expenditures 17 percent this year, according to a survey
by Cowen and Company released on Wednesday.
Canadian Natural, which operates in Western Canada, the
North Sea and offshore West Africa, also cut its 2015 total
annual production forecast to 840,000 to 887,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) from 869,000 to 916,000 boepd. (bit.ly/14ofp30)
The company said it would defer capital expenditures of
about C$470 million related to the Kirby North Phase 1 thermal
in situ project in Alberta, until oil prices stabilize.
($1 = C$1.1873)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman and Ashutosh Pandey in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)