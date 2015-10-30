TORONTO Oct 30 Canadian Natural Resources
is exploring options for its royalty assets and has
held discussions with some pension plans and strategic buyers,
according to three sources familiar with the situation.
The company has engaged with the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and PrairieSky
Royalty Ltd, said the sources, who spoke on condition
of anonymity as the matter is not public.
The move comes about four months after Cenovus Energy Inc
agreed to sell its royalty lands to Ontario Teachers'
for C$3.3 billion and more than a year after Canada's largest
natural gas producer Encana spun off its royalty assets
though PrairieSky.
Canadian Natural, PrairieSky, CPPIB and Teachers were not
immediately reachable for comment.
