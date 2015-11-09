UPDATE 5-Sunoco to sell 1,110 U.S. stores to 7-Eleven operator for $3.3 bln
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
Nov 9 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said it will sell a part of its royalty assets to PrairieSky Royalty Ltd in a cash-and-stock deal worth C$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion), as the oil producer sheds assets to weather a slump in crude prices.
PrairieSky will pay C$680 million in cash and about 44.4 million in stock valued at C$25.20 per share, Canadian Natural Resources said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
TORONTO, April 6 Canadian mergers and acquisitions got off to their strongest start in 17 years in 2017 as cross-border deal activity picked up pace, with JPMorgan , Goldman Sachs and RBC taking the top three spots in the advisory rankings.
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: