By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta May 7 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, the country's largest oil producer, said
on Thursday it expects Alberta's newly elected left-wing
government will be a good partner for the energy industry, but
warned that increased corporate taxes and royalties would cause
businesses to flee the province.
The company, which reported a first-quarter loss on
Thursday, said the policies of Premier-elect Rachel Notley and
her New Democratic Party would not be good for the industry,
though it is willing to educate her.
"We will work with her to ensure she understands the
importance of also having a healthy fiscal, competitive
environment," Steve Laut, the company's president, said on a
conference call. "Getting the balance between spending and
revenue will be difficult."
Notley's NDP ended the right-wing Progressive Conservative
Party's 44-year hold on power in the Western Canadian province
with a majority election win on Tuesday.
The victory came despite NDP promises to increase corporate
taxes and review how much the energy industry pays to exploit
the province's massive oil reserves, the world's third largest.
Still, Laut warned that the new government risks pushing
investment elsewhere if it increases its take from the industry
too much.
The oil and gas industry is a global industry," he said.
"Capital will flow to areas with the greatest return ... There
are many alternatives for global investment."
Canadian Natural swung to a loss in the first quarter due to
sharply lower oil prices even as production rose by nearly a
third.
The company reported a net loss of C$252 million ($208.3
million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit
of C$622 million, or 57 Canadian cents, in the first quarter of
2014, due to weak oil prices.
Production rose 33 percent to 898,053 barrels of oil
equivalent per day, from 684,647 boepd in the same period last
year on higher output from its Horizon oil sands plant,
increased natural-gas production and a stronger performance in
its heavy oil operations in Western Canada.
Canadian Natural shares, which have dropped 13 percent over
the past 12 months, were up 0.3 percent to C$38.58 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.2097 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Paul Simao)