Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
March 2, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , Canada's largest independent petroleum producer, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit rose more than fourfold, helped higher sales volumes and realized prices from North America.
The Calgary-based company's net income rose to C$566 million ($423 million), or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$131 million, or 12 Canadian cents, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.3367) (Reporting by Nia Williams and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.