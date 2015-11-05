Nov 5 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by weak oil and gas prices.

Canada's largest independent petroleum producer said net loss was C$111 million ($84.3 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of C$1.04 billion, or 94 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 34 percent to C$3.11 billion. ($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)