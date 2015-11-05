BRIEF-Intel Corp says CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 mln
* Intel Corp - CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 million versus $14.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 5 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by weak oil and gas prices.
Canada's largest independent petroleum producer said net loss was C$111 million ($84.3 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of C$1.04 billion, or 94 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 34 percent to C$3.11 billion. ($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Intel Corp - CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 million versus $14.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Weyerhaeuser Co - CEO Doyle R. Simons's 2016 total compensation was $10.3 million versus $8.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2oMkE8C) Further company coverage:
April 6 NordLB board member Hinrich Holm says at annual press conference