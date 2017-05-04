(Corrects headline to show company reported a profit vs a year-ago loss, not a rise in profit)

May 4 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's largest independent petroleum producer, reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by an uptick in crude prices.

The Calgary-based company reported a net profit of C$245 million ($178.61 million), or 22 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$105 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Canadian Natural's production rose nearly 4 percent to 876,907 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). ($1 = 1.3717 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)