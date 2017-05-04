UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
(Corrects headline to show company reported a profit vs a year-ago loss, not a rise in profit)
May 4 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's largest independent petroleum producer, reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by an uptick in crude prices.
The Calgary-based company reported a net profit of C$245 million ($178.61 million), or 22 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$105 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Canadian Natural's production rose nearly 4 percent to 876,907 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). ($1 = 1.3717 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
June 19 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said Jeffrey Baliban has joined the firm's financial advisory services as a managing director for dispute resolution consulting.
* TXCELL APPOINTS LENTIGEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. TO MANUFACTURE THE LENTIVIRAL VECTOR FOR ITS FIRST CAR-TREG PROGRAM IN TRANSPLANT REJECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)