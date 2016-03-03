CALGARY, March 3 Canadian Natural Resources played down the prospects of a ramp up in takeover activity in the sector this year, saying the gap between buyers and sellers' expectations remains an impediment.

"I think there's still too big a gap between sellers' expectations and what the buyer wants to pay. We look at every asset that comes through our core areas. I don't see us being that active although we do always look," the company's President Steve Laut told analysts on a conference call on Thursday.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)