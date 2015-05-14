(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to "a drop in
earnings from its financial services business"; corrects
earnings per share in paragraph four to 88 Canadian cents from
88 cents)
May 14 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp
reported a 3 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by
higher taxes.
Net income attributable to the company fell to C$68.5
million ($57.31 million) in the quarter ended April 4 from
C$70.6 million a year earlier.
Earnings per share were unchanged at 88 Canadian cents.
The Toronto-based company's revenue fell 2.3 percent to
C$2.51 billion.
($1 = 1.1952 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)