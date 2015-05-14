(Adds details, background)
May 14 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
strong sales of home products, sports gear and clothes.
Same-store sales rose 4.7 percent in the first quarter at
Canadian Tire stores, which sell home and automotive products.
At FGL Sports, which sells sports-related products,
same-store sales rose 8.6 percent, driven by strong footwear and
athletic clothing sales.
Same store sales at Mark's rose 5.5 percent, helped by
demand for men's casual wear and denim. The company sells casual
and work clothing and footwear under the Mark's brand.
However, the company, which also runs gas stations, said
total revenue fell 2.3 percent to C$2.51 billion ($2.10
billion), hurt by lower gasoline prices.
Excluding petroleum, revenue increased 2.2 percent in the
three months ended April 4, Canadian Tire said.
Net income attributable to the company fell to C$68.5
million from C$70.6 million, also hurt in part by the sale of 20
percent of its financial services business to Bank of Nova
Scotia in October.
However, a lower share count kept earnings unchanged at 88
Canadian cents on a per share basis. That was higher than
analysts' average estimate of 87 Canadian cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Canadian retailers, which have been facing stiff competition
from U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Amazon.com Inc, are widely expected to benefit from
Target Corp's announcement in January that it would exit
from Canada.
Toronto-based Canadian Tire said last week that it would buy
leases for 12 properties previously held by the Canadian unit of
Target for $17.7 million.
Canadian Tire shares had risen more than 17 percent in the
past 12 months through Wednesday's close, less than a 22 percent
rise in the S&P TSX consumer discretionary sector index
.
($1 = C$1.1952)
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)