Aug 4 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's quarterly profit rose 8.1 percent, helped by higher sales of sports gear and apparel.

Net income attributable to the company increased to C$179.4 million ($137 million), or C$2.46 per share, in the second quarter ended July 2 from C$166 million, or C$2.15 per share, a year earlier.

The company's retail sales rose 3.1 percent to C$3.98 billion. ($1 = C$1.31)