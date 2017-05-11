May 11 Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 26.1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, partly helped by higher margins in its financial business, which markets a range of Canadian Tire branded credit cards, insurance and warranty products.

Net profit was C$107.9 million ($79 million), or C$1.24 per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from C$85.6 million, or 90 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 7.6 percent to C$2.75 billion.

($1 = 1.3696 Canadian dollars)