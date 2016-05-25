MILAN May 25 Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Wednesday it would distribute 853 million euros in dividends after posting a net profit of 893 million euro last year.

Italy's treasury, which has a stake of 80 percent in CDP, will receive 683 million euros from the agency, according to Reuters calculations. ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)