Fidelity puts British boardroom paymasters on notice
LONDON, Feb 16 Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.
MILAN Nov 21 The banking foundations which control the country's biggest banks said on Wednesday they are willing to retain their 30 stake in state-owned financing company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, or CDP.
The foundations have to convert the preference shares they hold in CDP into ordinary shares by year end to respect the CDP's bylaws.
Some commentators have estimated that the foundations might have to pay about five billion euros to carry out the conversion, while the foundations are reported to not be willing to pay more than one billion euros.
Italy's top administrative court that the conversion should be executed at a "fair price."
The foundations said Wednesday they will remain CDP shareholders if the conversion cost is affordable.
A press report earlier on Wednesday said that one of the biggest foundations was ready to use its withdrawal rights to exit CDP if the conversion price was too expensive.
An exit of all the foundations from CDP would mean the state remains the company's sole shareholder, thus possibly barring it from investing in private companies according to European Union rules on state aid.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Steve Jewkes)
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
ZURICH, Feb 16 Wealthy clients in 2016 pulled out almost $30 billion of untaxed assets from three of the world's biggest private banks, UBS, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, taking advantage of government programmes letting them pay tax on undeclared money.