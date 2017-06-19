UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
The new platform, to be named Einn Volant Aircraft Leasing, will acquire fuel-efficient aircraft from global airlines and lease them back to airlines under long-term leases, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)