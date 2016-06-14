China raises interest rates for Standing Lending Facility loans - sources
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China's central bank raised the lending rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) loans on Friday, two banking sources said.
June 14 Anglo-Swiss investment manager CdR Capital said it appointed Leila Kotlar-Bouget and Bojan Milicic at its London office, as the firm builds an open architecture fund management business that will complement its Geneva private investment office.
Kotlar-Bouget and Milicic will report to CdR Capital co-founder Steve Smith and Global Chief Operating Officer Paul Feldman.
Both Kotlar-Bouget and Milicic joined from London-based asset management firm CQS.
Previously, Kotlar-Bouget was global head of client service, and Milicic ran global consultants and institutional business in Europe and UK, CdR said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by increasing the interest rates on open market operations by 10 basis points, on the first day back from the long Lunar New Year holidays.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders em