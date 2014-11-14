LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - The cost of insuring Abengoa's debt against default rocketed up dramatically on Friday after bond investors grew concerned with the Spanish clean energy firm's decision to classify guaranteed bonds as non-recourse debt.

By classifying debt as non-recourse, Abengoa does not need to include it in its overall corporate leverage figure.

The cost of five-year protection on the name has roughly doubled over the last two days, with five-year CDS quoted at a mid point of 1,350bp on Friday afternoon having been at 700bp earlier in the week.

This means that the market is now putting the default probability in the next five-years to over 50%.

Price movements are even starker in the more illiquid short dated protection market. Two-year contracts leapt over 850bp today to trade at a mid of around 1,600bp, lifting the probability of default in two-years time to nearly 30%, up from 13%.

The CDS spikes follows a trickle of selling in both bonds and equity on Thursday that turned into a flood on Friday.

The renewed selling on Friday came after the company's CEO Manuel Sanchez Ortega gave an exclusive interview to IFR on Thursday evening to allay investors' concerns about how the company accounts for its Greenfield bonds.

Sanchez Ortega said in the interview that "the market's reaction is more based on sentiment rather than real facts".

He added that there had been no change in accounting policy, as the Greenfield bonds are refinancing bridge loans that had also qualified as non-recourse debt despite carrying corporate guarantees.

He also said that they had explained that the bonds in question - the Abengoa Greenfield euro and dollar 2019 notes - could be classed as non-recourse debt when they were issued in September.

But while the bond's offering memorandum did say that Abengoa could "reclassify" the debt as "non-recourse financing" if it wanted to, this followed a statement that Abengoa "intends to classify the Notes hereby and the Guarantees thereof as Financial Indebtedness upon issuance."

One hedge fund investor said the reclassification happened instantly.

"The bonds settled on September 30th. Between the settling of the bonds and the close of business that day, they'd redesignated that bond as non-recourse."

Abengoa's bond prices have collapsed further on Friday.

The company's longest dated corporate bond - a EUR500m 6% 2021 note - began Thursday bid at 96, according to Tradeweb. By the end of the day it had closed nearly ten points lower at 88.

But the price action quickly became more savage on Friday. By 14:30 the 2021 bond was bid at just 66.5, nearly 30 points lower than their open on Thursday.

Abengoa's share price nosedived to record lows. Shares slumped more than 60% to an all-time low of 0.90 euros on Friday, hurt by the mounting worries over the structure of its debt.

The stock has tumbled over two days, wiping out about 1.6 billion euros in market capitalisation, or two-thirds of the company's market value. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand)