LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - European banks' credit default swaps widened sharply and their bond prices fell on Wednesday.

French banks were hard hit, with BNP Paribas five-year CDS widening 19bp to 231bp, Societe Generale 4bp wider at 284bp and Credit Agricole 9.5bp wider at 251.5bp, according to Markit data.

Deutsche Bank was the worst performer as its five-year CDS widened 18.5bp to 160bp.

Credit Agricole bonds are up to 23bp wider across the curve led by the 3.50% April 2015 at at swaps plus 278bp.

BNP Paribas bonds are holding up better at the short end of the yield curve but its 4.125% Jan 2022 and 4.50% March 2023 are about 10bp wider bid at swaps plus 120s area.

SocGen bonds are about 10-20bp wider although the longer dated 4.75% March 2021 is underperforming at 28 wider at swaps plus 251bp bid. (Reporting by IFR Markets)